Senior Business Analyst (DC/Supply Chain

Position Purpose:
You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Qualifications:
- Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
- Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate .) FTI
Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis:
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- Requirement elicitation:
- Work with business and user in departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business and its process and information
- Propose and document capability, process, functional, and information management improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- Facilitate the definition of business solutions and evaluate solution options, including cross-functional and cross-business solutions
Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing:
- Gain knowledge within a specific area and share that knowledge across the team.
- This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT:
- Work closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager, and other Business Analysts to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
- Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
- Coach and mentor domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
- Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
- Assist with prioritizing business requests
- Understand interdependencies across capability areas
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:
- Build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised and facilitating understanding
- Accurately communicate the business requirements to IT and other stakeholders, to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed.
- Keep Business User informed of any changes.
- Train business users as the need arises: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable.
- Continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business systems and their use.
Theoretical knowledge and application:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies and business solutions, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
- Define scope of business solution and ensure understanding of scope by business and IT stakeholders
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specifications
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and coordinate Business Scenario development and User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document, and escalate project issues and risks with other business and IT areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.
Time Management:
- Deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.
Experience:
- 5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
- 5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
- 2 years Retail industry
- 3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment
- Experience within the Distribution Centre and/or Supply chain essential
Knowledge and skills:
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modelling tools preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement