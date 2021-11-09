Senior Business Analyst (DC/Supply Chain

Position Purpose:

You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis

Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate .) FTI

Job objectives:

Information Seeking and Analysis:

Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

Requirement elicitation:

Work with business and user in departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business and its process and information

Propose and document capability, process, functional, and information management improvements where appropriate

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Facilitate the definition of business solutions and evaluate solution options, including cross-functional and cross-business solutions

Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing:

Gain knowledge within a specific area and share that knowledge across the team.

This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT:

Work closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager, and other Business Analysts to design and implement solutions

Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities

Coach and mentor domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes

Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives

Assist with prioritizing business requests

Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:

Build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised and facilitating understanding

Accurately communicate the business requirements to IT and other stakeholders, to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed.

Keep Business User informed of any changes.

Train business users as the need arises: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable.

Continuously support the business environment:

Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field

Maintain an understanding of enterprise business systems and their use.

Theoretical knowledge and application:

Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies and business solutions, which will align with the business strategies of the organization

Define scope of business solution and ensure understanding of scope by business and IT stakeholders

Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specifications

Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements

Facilitate and coordinate Business Scenario development and User Acceptance Testing

Understand, document, and escalate project issues and risks with other business and IT areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Time Management:

Deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.

Experience:

5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role

5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)

2 years Retail industry

3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment

Experience within the Distribution Centre and/or Supply chain essential

Knowledge and skills:

Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

Business Modelling tools preferably ARIS

Business analysis and elicitation techniques

Process re-engineering and improvement

