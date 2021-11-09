Senior Business Analyst (DC/Supply Chain

Nov 9, 2021

Position Purpose:
You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Qualifications:

  • Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate .) FTI

Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis:

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
  • Requirement elicitation:
  • Work with business and user in departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business and its process and information
  • Propose and document capability, process, functional, and information management improvements where appropriate
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
  • Facilitate the definition of business solutions and evaluate solution options, including cross-functional and cross-business solutions

Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing:

  • Gain knowledge within a specific area and share that knowledge across the team.
  • This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitation with both business & IT:
  • Work closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager, and other Business Analysts to design and implement solutions
  • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
  • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
  • Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
  • Coach and mentor domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
  • Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
  • Assist with prioritizing business requests
  • Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:

  • Build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised and facilitating understanding
  • Accurately communicate the business requirements to IT and other stakeholders, to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed.
  • Keep Business User informed of any changes.
  • Train business users as the need arises: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable.
  • Continuously support the business environment:
  • Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field
  • Maintain an understanding of enterprise business systems and their use.

Theoretical knowledge and application:

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies and business solutions, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
  • Define scope of business solution and ensure understanding of scope by business and IT stakeholders
  • Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specifications
  • Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
  • Facilitate and coordinate Business Scenario development and User Acceptance Testing
  • Understand, document, and escalate project issues and risks with other business and IT areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Time Management:

  • Deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.

Experience:

  • 5 years of Business Analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
  • 5 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
  • 2 years Retail industry
  • 3+ years Experience with complex integrated environment
  • Experience within the Distribution Centre and/or Supply chain essential

Knowledge and skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
  • Business Modelling tools preferably ARIS
  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques
  • Process re-engineering and improvement

