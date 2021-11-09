Senior Full Stack PHP Developer at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth client, a leading player in the IT space, with clients in more than 30 countries around the world; is seeking to employ an experienced Full Stack PHP Developer.

The appointed candidate will alternate between working from home and working from the office (hybrid staffing model).

The Ideal candidate must be able to work well within a team reporting to the development manager, self-motivated, ambitious and have a burning desire to build a world class application.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools:

GitHub

AngularJS,

PHP,

Propel,

SQL, and

AWS

Contact Debra West if this role is of interest : [Email Address Removed].za

Responsibilities:

Implementation of new and the maintenance of the current set of services and APIs to power the web application

Building reusable code and libraries for future use

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Implementation of security and data protection

Translation of UI/UX wireframes and documentation into visual elements

Integration of the front-end and back-end aspects of the web application

Skills:

Proficient knowledge of our technology stack.

Extensive and proven experience with an object orientated programming language.

Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms (such as mobile vs, desktop), and optimizing output to match the specific platform

Create clean, maintainable, and scalable code

Create REST based web services and APIs for consumption by mobile and web platforms

Data migration, transformation, and scripting

Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes

Ability to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests

Should have knowledge of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as AngularJS

Qualifications / Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years relevant work experience

A relevant degree would be advantageous, however, is not a requirement

