Senior Software Developer

Purpose:

Assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in IT

5 years experience in Java Development

3 years experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different coding languages

3 years experience work with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT

2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience

2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology

2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping.

Key Performance Areas:

Software design

Integrated systems

Maintain reliable and secure application platforms

Accurate documentation management.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

JSON

IntelliJ IDEA

Web Applications Development

SDLC

Scrum

kanban

Agile

Technical Architecture

Process & Data Mapping

Full Stack Development

Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is a permanent position from a coporate company in Johannesburg. The incumbents will be office based and must be very familiar with Java Programming and all the other requirements indicated before.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

