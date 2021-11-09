Senior Software Developer

Nov 9, 2021

Purpose:
Assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT
  • 5 years experience in Java Development
  • 3 years experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different coding languages
  • 3 years experience work with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT
  • 2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience
  • 2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology
  • 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Software design
  • Integrated systems
  • Maintain reliable and secure application platforms
  • Accurate documentation management.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • JSON
  • IntelliJ IDEA
  • Web Applications Development
  • SDLC
  • Scrum
  • kanban
  • Agile
  • Technical Architecture
  • Process & Data Mapping
  • Full Stack Development
  • Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

This is a permanent position from a coporate company in Johannesburg. The incumbents will be office based and must be very familiar with Java Programming and all the other requirements indicated before.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

