Senior Software Developer

Purpose:
Assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in IT
- 5 years experience in Java Development
- 3 years experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different coding languages
- 3 years experience work with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT
- 2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience
- 2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology
- 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping.
Key Performance Areas:
- Software design
- Integrated systems
- Maintain reliable and secure application platforms
- Accurate documentation management.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- JSON
- IntelliJ IDEA
- Web Applications Development
- SDLC
- Scrum
- kanban
- Agile
- Technical Architecture
- Process & Data Mapping
- Full Stack Development
- Agile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This is a permanent position from a coporate company in Johannesburg. The incumbents will be office based and must be very familiar with Java Programming and all the other requirements indicated before.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund