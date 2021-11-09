Snr Java Developer

Essential:
- 6+ years experience in Java development
Skills:
- REST Web services
- JSON
- Business Process Management Tools
- Apache Camel
- Apache Webserver Configuration
- JBOSS Configuration
- CSS
- GIT
- Integrated Build Tools
- HTML 5
- Knowledge of Short-Term Insurance industry
Working knowledge of:
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Education:
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
Formal Java qualification
only short-listed candidates will be contacted