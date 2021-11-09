Snr Java Developer

Nov 9, 2021

Essential:

  • 6+ years experience in Java development

Skills:

  • REST Web services
  • JSON
  • Business Process Management Tools
  • Apache Camel
  • Apache Webserver Configuration
  • JBOSS Configuration
  • CSS
  • GIT
  • Integrated Build Tools
  • HTML 5
  • Knowledge of Short-Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structures

Education:

  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
    Formal Java qualification

only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position