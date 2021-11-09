SNR NETWORK ENGINEER at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes
performing 3rd level support, root cause analysis, interface with various vendors and making recommendations on
global best practicesClient DetailsClient is a global security firm with operations within the African regionDescriptionPreventative Maintenance actions are initiated in accordance with
policies and procedures; or
Maintenance actions are initiated by a fault incident
Determine the nature of the maintenance in accordance with the
incident/schedule
Consult the relevant work instructions/procedures to determine the
maintenance actions required
Complete the preventative maintenance in accordance with procedures;
Identify the faults utilizing the relevant diagnostics
Repair faults in accordance with standards and specifications; or
Follow prescribed escalation path for a solution
Test the solution to ensure functionality
Implement the solution in accordance with procedures; and
Monitor the solution for functionality on the site
Provide feedback to the relevant role players
Document results for future reference purposes
Conduct preventative maintenance in accordance with policies,
procedures and legal requirements
Conduct preventative maintenance within allocated time framesProfile
- Grade 12 or NQF Level 4
- CCNA & CCNP
- 7-10 years’ experience with Cisco
and HP product
- Extensive experience in Routing & Switching in medium
to large enterprises
- Project Management
- Ability to work on a global
scale, taking various cultures
into account
- Customer Thinking
- Working with Complexity
Job OfferCTC: 780K P.A
About The Employer:
Global security company headquartered in London, England
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension