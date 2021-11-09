SNR NETWORK ENGINEER at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes

performing 3rd level support, root cause analysis, interface with various vendors and making recommendations on

global best practicesClient DetailsClient is a global security firm with operations within the African regionDescriptionPreventative Maintenance actions are initiated in accordance with

policies and procedures; or

Maintenance actions are initiated by a fault incident

Determine the nature of the maintenance in accordance with the

incident/schedule

Consult the relevant work instructions/procedures to determine the

maintenance actions required

Complete the preventative maintenance in accordance with procedures;

Identify the faults utilizing the relevant diagnostics

Repair faults in accordance with standards and specifications; or

Follow prescribed escalation path for a solution

Test the solution to ensure functionality

Implement the solution in accordance with procedures; and

Monitor the solution for functionality on the site

Provide feedback to the relevant role players

Document results for future reference purposes

Conduct preventative maintenance in accordance with policies,

procedures and legal requirements

Conduct preventative maintenance within allocated time framesProfile

Grade 12 or NQF Level 4

CCNA & CCNP

7-10 years’ experience with Cisco

and HP product

Extensive experience in Routing & Switching in medium to large enterprises

to large enterprises

to large enterprises Project Management

Ability to work on a global

scale, taking various cultures

into account

Customer Thinking

Working with Complexity

Job OfferCTC: 780K P.A

About The Employer:

Global security company headquartered in London, England

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

