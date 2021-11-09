Software Developer C#.NET

Nov 9, 2021

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for an intermediate developer to join their dynamic team. All of their business systems are developed in-house.

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).
  • A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.
  • A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • A relevant IT degree or diploma.

Your responsibilities will include (but won’t be limited to):

  • Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.
  • Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.
  • Performing code reviews.
  • Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.
  • System support.
  • Closely collaborating with our test analysts, to verify and resolve defects.
  • Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Developer
  • Recruitment
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Azure
  • Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

