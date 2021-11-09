UNIX/Linux System Administrator (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Configuring internal systems.
- Diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues.
- Upgrading the network infrastructure.
- Installing servers, devices and firewalls.
- Monitoring the performance of servers, software and hardware.
- Ensuring the smooth deployment of new applications.
- Updating technical documentation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree in Information Technology.
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ years relevant experience in a similar role.
- Strong knowledge and skilled in IBM AIX, PowerHA, VIO server, HMC system build and maintenance procedures, Linux, Azure Cloud and Private Cloud.
- IBM Power 7 and IBM Power 8 and 9 experience.
- Thorough knowledge of continuous integration tools BigFix.
- UNIX/Linux administration, troubleshooting, performance tuning & security.
- Passionate about ways to exploit technology and constantly learning.
- Exceptional analytical and problem solving skills.
- Strong oral and written communication skills.
- Flexible with support 24/7.
Desired Skills:
- UNIX
- Linux
- System Administrator