ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

Are you a solid ABAP Developer who possesses BI (Qliksense and SAP Analytics Cloud ) experience, We have an amazing role available for you in the Gauteng area.
Skills and experience required:
- Architecture, Platform & Security (Linux, Unix)
- Batch Scheduling (Control-M)
- Business Intelligence Solution (Qlik Sense, SAC)
- Development & Programming (ABAP, ABAP OO, HTML, JavaScript, Restful API, SOAP, JSON, OData, SAP S/4HANA ABAP, SAP S/4HANA Modeling, SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development
- Interface Technologies (C:D, EAI, WebServices/Rest, SAP ALE/RFC)
- Methodologies & Tools (Agile Working Model, DevOps, Confluence, ITIL, ITPM Agile 2.0, JIRA, Kanban, SCRUM)
- Operation Management
- Roles, Authorisations, User & Access Management (IBV, IDAS
- SAP Archiving
- SAP Financials (Controlling (CO), SAP S/4HANA FI Integration, Product Costing (PC)
- SAP Logistics (Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Sales & Distribution (SD)
Do you have what it takes for this role, let’s get an application across.
Desired Skills:
- BI(Qliksense and SAC)
- SAP S/4HANA FI Integration
- Batch scheduling
- Operation Management