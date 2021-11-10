ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

Are you a solid ABAP Developer who possesses BI (Qliksense and SAP Analytics Cloud ) experience, We have an amazing role available for you in the Gauteng area.

Skills and experience required:

Architecture, Platform & Security (Linux, Unix)

Batch Scheduling (Control-M)

Business Intelligence Solution (Qlik Sense, SAC)

Development & Programming (ABAP, ABAP OO, HTML, JavaScript, Restful API, SOAP, JSON, OData, SAP S/4HANA ABAP, SAP S/4HANA Modeling, SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development

Interface Technologies (C:D, EAI, WebServices/Rest, SAP ALE/RFC)

Methodologies & Tools (Agile Working Model, DevOps, Confluence, ITIL, ITPM Agile 2.0, JIRA, Kanban, SCRUM)

Operation Management

Roles, Authorisations, User & Access Management (IBV, IDAS

SAP Archiving

SAP Financials (Controlling (CO), SAP S/4HANA FI Integration, Product Costing (PC)

SAP Logistics (Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Sales & Distribution (SD)

Do you have what it takes for this role, let’s get an application across.

