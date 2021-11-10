Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Digital Creative Agency with a focus on the iGaming industry seeks the coding talents of a forward-thinking Front End Developer whose core role will be to develop, manage and build innovative products with a strong emphasis on delivering quality design and latest technology. The ideal candidate must have at least 5 years Web Development experience and your tech toolset should include: HTML/5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Laravel, CodeIgniter, Angular, React, WordPress, Ionic, Cordova and Node.REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years Web Development experience

HTML and HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

jQuery

Laravel

CodeIgniter

Angular

React

WordPress

Ionic

Cordova

Node

ATTRIBUTES:

Devotion to quality has high-quality standards for own and others. Delivers quality work every time. Sees and uses opportunities to improve the quality of work.

has high-quality standards for own and others. Delivers quality work every time. Sees and uses opportunities to improve the quality of work. Ability to perform under pressure a high resilience and ability to maintain performance under pressure. Delivers good results under pressure. Persists despite setbacks.

a high resilience and ability to maintain performance under pressure. Delivers good results under pressure. Persists despite setbacks. Teamwork and cooperation Works with others easily and open to collaboration with others. Able to receive and provide feedback open to feedback on performance and able to provide feedback to others.

Works with others easily and open to collaboration with others. Able to receive and provide feedback open to feedback on performance and able to provide feedback to others. Service orientated Positions self as a service provider and enjoys helping colleagues and clients. Supports all stakeholders in the achieving of results.

Positions self as a service provider and enjoys helping colleagues and clients. Supports all stakeholders in the achieving of results. Willingness to change Able to handle a changing environment easily. Is flexible, adaptable and able to stay focused on the goal at hand if circumstances or working methods change. Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

Able to handle a changing environment easily. Is flexible, adaptable and able to stay focused on the goal at hand if circumstances or working methods change. Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision. Innovation Highly creative individual who identifies opportunities to implement changes and improvements wherever possible. Able to come up with original ideas and better ways to do things. A passion for learning and improving oneself.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Front

End

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position