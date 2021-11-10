Information Security Specialist

You will use a set of information security tools, such as:

QRadar (SIEM), Fortigate EMS, Forti Analyser, Forti EDR, Antivirus, IDSs, etc. to monitor and assess the scope of the attack and identify the affected systems within customers technology environment (servers, networks, appliances and all infrastructure supporting production applications for the enterprise, as well as development environments).

You will hunt for all malicious activities, security threats and anomalies related to each incident, execute the necessary remediation actions, collect logs for later analysis and report actions.

You will also need to be able to install, configure and optimise the security tools, investigate the suspicious activities they detect, support audit and compliance initiatives, and participate in developing security strategies.

In order to qualify for the role you will need the following:

At least 4 years experience in a Technology Information Security Industry

Min 2 years of SOC Level 1 and Min 1 years of SOC Level 2 experience

Must have around 3-5 years of experience working in an environment compliant with the requirements of the ISO 27001 information security management systems and ISO9001 quality management system.

Preferable has experience in business continuity management systems (ISO 22301) and IT service management systems (ISO 20000/ITIL).

Candidate must have strong technical knowledge of all the above standards.

End Point Protection Software

Enterprise Detection & Response software

Experience or knowledge of SIEM and IPS technologies

Experience with Wireshark or tcpdump to identify normal and abnormal/malicious traffic patterns and behaviours

Sound knowledge of technological advances within the information security arena

Demonstrated understanding of complex inter-relationships in an overall system or process

Sound knowledge of information security management and policies

Candidate must have a good project, customer and team management experience along with good communication and presentation skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position