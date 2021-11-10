IT Technician (6-month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Our client is looking for a qualified IT Technician to assist with the rollout project of a new technology to their call centre. Please note that this is a 6-month fixed term contract

Key Performance Areas

Successful roll out of hardware

UAT Software systems UAT assistance and training

Documentation of processes followed

Desktop support

User Issues day to day management of user issues

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

A+ Certification

Microsoft 365 (advantageous)

Experience Required:

Min 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role

Min 2 years desktop support experience

Exposure to hardware roll out projects,

Experience working with Microsoft products including Windows, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and SharePoint

Call Center environment experience (Advantageous)

