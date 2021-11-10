IT Technician (6-month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Our client is looking for a qualified IT Technician to assist with the rollout project of a new technology to their call centre. Please note that this is a 6-month fixed term contract
Key Performance Areas
- Successful roll out of hardware
- UAT Software systems UAT assistance and training
- Documentation of processes followed
- Desktop support
- User Issues day to day management of user issues
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- A+ Certification
- Microsoft 365 (advantageous)
Experience Required:
- Min 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role
- Min 2 years desktop support experience
- Exposure to hardware roll out projects,
- Experience working with Microsoft products including Windows, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and SharePoint
- Call Center environment experience (Advantageous)