IT Technician (6-month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Nov 10, 2021

Our client is looking for a qualified IT Technician to assist with the rollout project of a new technology to their call centre. Please note that this is a 6-month fixed term contract

Key Performance Areas

  • Successful roll out of hardware
  • UAT Software systems UAT assistance and training
  • Documentation of processes followed
  • Desktop support
  • User Issues day to day management of user issues

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • A+ Certification
  • Microsoft 365 (advantageous)

Experience Required:

  • Min 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role
  • Min 2 years desktop support experience
  • Exposure to hardware roll out projects,
  • Experience working with Microsoft products including Windows, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and SharePoint
  • Call Center environment experience (Advantageous)

Learn more/Apply for this position