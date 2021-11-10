Microsoft 365 Engineer

365 deployment knowledge is a MUST
Must be Microsoft certified
Job Description
- Deploy Office/Microsoft 365 Environments
- Deploy Azure AD Environments
- Deploy advanced Microsoft 365 Services including Enterprise and Mobility
- Architect Office/Microsoft 365 Service Environments
- Maintenance of On-Premise and Azure Active Directory environments including Group Policies
- Deployment of Infrastructure improvements on Client environments
- Assist in maintaining and deploying other Client applications and environments
- Leading initiatives for researching and deploying new applications
- Leading IT Projects for Clients
- Assist in managing Support Services and related deliverables
- Working with End-Users and Vendors to support applications and environments
- Working with Client Stakeholders on strategy and vision
- Meeting regularly with Clients and attend Client meetings and engaging Executive Management
- Supporting Client initiatives remotely and on-premise