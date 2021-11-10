Microsoft 365 Engineer

Nov 10, 2021

365 deployment knowledge is a MUST
Must be Microsoft certified
Job Description

  • Deploy Office/Microsoft 365 Environments
  • Deploy Azure AD Environments
  • Deploy advanced Microsoft 365 Services including Enterprise and Mobility
  • Architect Office/Microsoft 365 Service Environments
  • Maintenance of On-Premise and Azure Active Directory environments including Group Policies
  • Deployment of Infrastructure improvements on Client environments
  • Assist in maintaining and deploying other Client applications and environments
  • Leading initiatives for researching and deploying new applications
  • Leading IT Projects for Clients
  • Assist in managing Support Services and related deliverables
  • Working with End-Users and Vendors to support applications and environments
  • Working with Client Stakeholders on strategy and vision
  • Meeting regularly with Clients and attend Client meetings and engaging Executive Management
  • Supporting Client initiatives remotely and on-premise

