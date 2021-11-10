Microsoft 365 Engineer

365 deployment knowledge is a MUST

Must be Microsoft certified

Job Description

Deploy Office/Microsoft 365 Environments

Deploy Azure AD Environments

Deploy advanced Microsoft 365 Services including Enterprise and Mobility

Architect Office/Microsoft 365 Service Environments

Maintenance of On-Premise and Azure Active Directory environments including Group Policies

Deployment of Infrastructure improvements on Client environments

Assist in maintaining and deploying other Client applications and environments

Leading initiatives for researching and deploying new applications

Leading IT Projects for Clients

Assist in managing Support Services and related deliverables

Working with End-Users and Vendors to support applications and environments

Working with Client Stakeholders on strategy and vision

Meeting regularly with Clients and attend Client meetings and engaging Executive Management

Supporting Client initiatives remotely and on-premise

