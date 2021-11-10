React Developer

Nov 10, 2021

Our client, a digital design and engineering company, with a mission to connect the best people and tech to help their clients navigate and engineer their digital future, are looking for a skilled React Developer ro join their team, remotely.

Core technology stack:

  • React js & Redux
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • ES6
  • CSS / SASS
  • Jest / Enzyme
  • Common AJAX libraries
  • Webpack
  • NPM / YARN
  • Webdriver
  • Node.js
  • Gherkin & Cucumber
  • GIT or Bitbucket
  • Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes
  • Continuous delivery / CI CD
  • Cloud knowledge – AWS or MS Azure

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • React.js
  • Redux
  • JavaScript
  • ES6
  • Typescript
  • SASS
  • CSS
  • AJAX
  • GIT
  • CI/CD
  • AWS
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position