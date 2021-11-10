React Developer

Our client, a digital design and engineering company, with a mission to connect the best people and tech to help their clients navigate and engineer their digital future, are looking for a skilled React Developer ro join their team, remotely.

Core technology stack:

React js & Redux

JavaScript

Typescript

ES6

CSS / SASS

Jest / Enzyme

Common AJAX libraries

Webpack

NPM / YARN

Webdriver

Node.js

Gherkin & Cucumber

GIT or Bitbucket

Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes

Continuous delivery / CI CD

Cloud knowledge – AWS or MS Azure

Desired Skills:

React

React.js

Redux

JavaScript

ES6

Typescript

SASS

CSS

AJAX

GIT

CI/CD

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position