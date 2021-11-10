Our client, a digital design and engineering company, with a mission to connect the best people and tech to help their clients navigate and engineer their digital future, are looking for a skilled React Developer ro join their team, remotely.
Core technology stack:
- React js & Redux
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- ES6
- CSS / SASS
- Jest / Enzyme
- Common AJAX libraries
- Webpack
- NPM / YARN
- Webdriver
- Node.js
- Gherkin & Cucumber
- GIT or Bitbucket
- Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes
- Continuous delivery / CI CD
- Cloud knowledge – AWS or MS Azure
Desired Skills:
- React
- React.js
- Redux
- JavaScript
- ES6
- Typescript
- SASS
- CSS
- AJAX
- GIT
- CI/CD
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years