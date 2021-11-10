SAP CRM Analyst/ Support at Ntice Search

Our client based in Stellenbosch is looking for a SAP CRM specialist/ SAP CRM Analyst to provide support to SAP CRM and SAP ERP users. This role sits between IT and the business, and you are responsible for supporting the business users on the system. This is a 5 months contract role.Key duties include:
- SAP CRM & ERP user system support
- Identification of root cause of user issues/errors
- Fault finding and resolving of issues where possible, escalating issues to the IT technical team if unable to resolve
- Management of issues sitting with the IT technical team to ensure speedy resolution
- Management of the change management process relating to SAP CRM and ERP enhancements
- Analysis of user activity to find ways to improve business process or identifying system enhancements that will add value to the business
Essentials for this role
- Must hold a relevant tertiary qualification
- Must be a SAP CRM & ERP specialist well versed in identifying the cause of user issues
- Strong analytical background
- Ability to understand business process, analysis and test enhancements
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- CRM
- Analyst