SAP CRM Analyst/ Support at Ntice Search

Our client based in Stellenbosch is looking for a SAP CRM specialist/ SAP CRM Analyst to provide support to SAP CRM and SAP ERP users. This role sits between IT and the business, and you are responsible for supporting the business users on the system. This is a 5 months contract role.Key duties include:

SAP CRM & ERP user system support

Identification of root cause of user issues/errors

Fault finding and resolving of issues where possible, escalating issues to the IT technical team if unable to resolve

Management of issues sitting with the IT technical team to ensure speedy resolution

Management of the change management process relating to SAP CRM and ERP enhancements

Analysis of user activity to find ways to improve business process or identifying system enhancements that will add value to the business

Essentials for this role

Must hold a relevant tertiary qualification

Must be a SAP CRM & ERP specialist well versed in identifying the cause of user issues

Strong analytical background

Ability to understand business process, analysis and test enhancements

Desired Skills:

SAP

CRM

Analyst

