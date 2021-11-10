Senior Linux Engineer

Nov 10, 2021

Key Outputs

  • Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
  • Design, install and support VMware
  • Manage support calls for the supported environment
  • Maintain related documentation
  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems
  • Deploy Hardware
  • Provide hardware support for servers

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Linux scripting essential
  • Linux certification essential
  • VCP certification will be an advantage
  • VCAP certification will be an advantage
  • VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage
  • HP hardware knowledge
  • Server hardware experience
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
  • Willing to work overtime when required
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
  • 5 years experience
  • Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
  • Windows certification will be an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position