Senior Network Security Engineer

Requirements
- Gathers information from various sources to make accurate assessments and recommendations
- Implements network monitoring solutions.
- Identifies security vulnerabilities in systems and recommends appropriate corrections.
- Prepares equipment for upgrades or replacements and performs system support activities.
- Translates business requirements into testable technologies and designs applications to meet specific needs.
- Ensures that a variety of systems operate as expected.
- Communicates with other engineering teams, vendors, and customers.
- Plans and conducts field tests to verify network configurations and provides recommendations to improve performance and reliability.
- Investigates unusual activity and determines the cause.
- Performs networking documentation tasks such as presenting meeting slides, preparing schedules, and preparing technical reports
- Ensures network security and data integrity
- Develops tools and performs configuration of Cisco products that enable network administrators to evaluate, validate, and enforce network security policy.
- Demonstrates how best to configure and manage network security for different environments and scenarios.
- Collaborates with application and database engineers to optimize and troubleshoot network solutions.
- Provides technical assistance and directs security testing activities for network and systems.
- Recommends appropriate technologies and configures them to meet specific requirements.
- Configures and validates common IT protocols.
Qualifications
- 5 – 10 years minimum job-related experience
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Experience with networking security tools, software, and hardware.
- Experience with network infrastructure and security protocols is preferred.
- Experience with Linux/Unix administration and administration of network devices is preferred.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- pension