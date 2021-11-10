Senior Network Security Engineer

Nov 10, 2021

Requirements

  • Gathers information from various sources to make accurate assessments and recommendations
  • Implements network monitoring solutions.
  • Identifies security vulnerabilities in systems and recommends appropriate corrections.
  • Prepares equipment for upgrades or replacements and performs system support activities.
  • Translates business requirements into testable technologies and designs applications to meet specific needs.
  • Ensures that a variety of systems operate as expected.
  • Communicates with other engineering teams, vendors, and customers.
  • Plans and conducts field tests to verify network configurations and provides recommendations to improve performance and reliability.
  • Investigates unusual activity and determines the cause.
  • Performs networking documentation tasks such as presenting meeting slides, preparing schedules, and preparing technical reports
  • Ensures network security and data integrity
  • Develops tools and performs configuration of Cisco products that enable network administrators to evaluate, validate, and enforce network security policy.
  • Demonstrates how best to configure and manage network security for different environments and scenarios.
  • Collaborates with application and database engineers to optimize and troubleshoot network solutions.
  • Provides technical assistance and directs security testing activities for network and systems.
  • Recommends appropriate technologies and configures them to meet specific requirements.
  • Configures and validates common IT protocols.

Qualifications

  • 5 – 10 years minimum job-related experience
  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Experience with networking security tools, software, and hardware.
  • Experience with network infrastructure and security protocols is preferred.
  • Experience with Linux/Unix administration and administration of network devices is preferred.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • pension

Learn more/Apply for this position