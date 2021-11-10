Senior Software Engineer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing Python based real world machine learning systems.
- Leading & mentoring teams on the development of internal and external facing systems and products.
- Designing and building high-performance API’s based on Django, Flask and/or other back-end web frameworks.
- Maintaining and working with PostgreSQL and Redis databases.
- Building declarative cloud infrastructure (AWS) through tools like Terraform and SaltStack.
- The analysis and testing of system security.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years of experience or a high level of proficiency in Python.
- 4+ years of working with relational databases and SQL.
- 3+ years of working with public cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure, Alibaba).
- Experience working with Django, and/or FastAPI or Flask.
- Comfortable working with Docker, Linux, and remote systems.
- Front-end (React), GraphQL and Relay software development experience is advantageous.
- Proven experience using security best practices for cloud and on-prem systems is an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- Python
- SQL