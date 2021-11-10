The Role: Essential function:
- Systems analysis and design
- Develop programs for new systems/sub-Systems
- Sustaining programs of existing systems
- Technical support for business development activities
- Assist in user training and support
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- BSc Computer Science
- B Eng (Electronic or Computer Science) Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- Knowledge of AI, MSL and Analytics
Experience required:
- 2-3 yrs experience as a software developer in a scientific or technical environment
- In-depth working/development knowledge of Webservices, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP
- Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial
- Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)
- Substantial experience in the design and the delivery products and/or product features
- Experience involving requirements definition with significant customer liaison
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Excellent problem solving skills with an analytical mind-set
- Good Interpersonal and communication skills Initiative
- Team work and ability to work independently
- Ability to operate under pressure – must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven