Software Developer

Nov 10, 2021

The Role: Essential function:

  • Systems analysis and design
  • Develop programs for new systems/sub-Systems
  • Sustaining programs of existing systems
  • Technical support for business development activities
  • Assist in user training and support

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • BSc Computer Science
  • B Eng (Electronic or Computer Science) Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • Knowledge of AI, MSL and Analytics

Experience required:

  • 2-3 yrs experience as a software developer in a scientific or technical environment
  • In-depth working/development knowledge of Webservices, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP
  • Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial
  • Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)
  • Substantial experience in the design and the delivery products and/or product features
  • Experience involving requirements definition with significant customer liaison

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Excellent problem solving skills with an analytical mind-set
  • Good Interpersonal and communication skills Initiative
  • Team work and ability to work independently
  • Ability to operate under pressure – must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven

