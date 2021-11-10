Support Engineer at FinIT Select Staffing

Support Engineer
Key Performance Areas
- Production environment, support, upgrade, and security
- Setup and configure Disaster recovery
- Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site
- Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
- Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
- Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients
- Ensure change management is adhered to
- Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems
- Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available
- Ensure all process are documented
- Test any new system released/upgrades from development
- Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
- Set-up and maintain Production systems
- Database management
- Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action
- Determine appropriate approach to solving problems
- Develop plans for implementing solutions
Qualifications
- Matric
- Completion of relevant IT Technical Course
- Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL
- Linux knowledge and experience
- Business analyst skills is advantageous.
Experience
- 2 years related experience
- Specialist Skills required:
- Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,
- AWS cloud experience
- Python and shell/Dos scripting
- Linux knowledge and experience
- Business analyst skills is advantageous.
- Worked in the Value added services field (prepaid airtime, electricity, bill payments)
Work Hours:
- 8 to 5 or 9 to 6 Daily
- Standby and Overtime required.
The successful applicant must:
- Be able to write documentation for all created processes
- Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
- Have strong problem solving skills
- Have dedication and perseverance
- Must be able to work well under pressure
Desired Skills:
- MSSQL
- MySQL
- AWS cloud
- Python
- shell/Dos scripting
- Linux
- Busines Analysis