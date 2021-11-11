ABAP UI5 Software Developer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.EQ. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements:

Extensive SAP ABAP development skills

Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5

SAP oData services

Webdynpro for ABAP

Integration with MS Office

Workflow

Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs

Develop and support of SAP applications

Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Qualifications:

Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development

5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

