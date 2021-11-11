ABAP UI5 Software Developer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Nov 11, 2021

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.EQ. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements:

  • Extensive SAP ABAP development skills
  • Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5
  • SAP oData services
  • Webdynpro for ABAP
  • Integration with MS Office
  • Workflow
  • Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
  • Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs

  • Develop and support of SAP applications
  • Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Qualifications:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development
  • 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position