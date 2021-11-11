Would you like to work for an international company from the comfort of your home? Our client, a Financial leader in the US seeks an Automation Tester to join their dynamic team. Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ years of professional experience in software automation testing (Backend and Web Application)
- Experience with Selenium WebDriver, Cucumber, JavaScript, HTML, Rest API, and SOAP Web Services
- Proficiency in HP Quality Center/ HP Application lifecycle management (ALM)
- Expertise in Database testing
- Testing experience in Agile/Scrum environments
If this spec describes you, then do not wait another second and apply now!
Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- ALM
- Rest
- Soap
- Cucumber