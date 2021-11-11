Automation Tester

Nov 11, 2021

Would you like to work for an international company from the comfort of your home? Our client, a Financial leader in the US seeks an Automation Tester to join their dynamic team. Minimum Requirements:

  • 5+ years of professional experience in software automation testing (Backend and Web Application)
  • Experience with Selenium WebDriver, Cucumber, JavaScript, HTML, Rest API, and SOAP Web Services
  • Proficiency in HP Quality Center/ HP Application lifecycle management (ALM)
  • Expertise in Database testing
  • Testing experience in Agile/Scrum environments

Desired Skills:

  • selenium
  • ALM
  • Rest
  • Soap
  • Cucumber

