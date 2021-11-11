Business Analyst – Midrand – Contract – up to R550 per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading Manufacturer of premium Automobiles and a globally recognized brand looks to hire the services of a brilliant Business Analyst to be part of their organization.

The incumbent will be responsible for the Implementation of advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders and structuring and prioritising business requirements also communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or related field

5-6 years commercial experience

Business analysis

JIRA

SQL

Agile

Scrum

Postman

Swagger

UI/UX

Manual Testing

Responsibilities:

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Identify effective solutions for business software system issues

Ability to work in a collaborative environment

Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team

Generic Technical / Functional skills

