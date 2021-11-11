Business Intelligence Business Analyst – Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading financial services group and a provider of disruptive banking solutions is seeking to hire the services of a super skilled Business Intelligence Business Analyst for a long-term contract role.
The role requires an innovative individual who is experienced in requirements gathering for analytics/ report requests and can run analysis and design workshops.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information technology or Computer Sciences
- 4-5 years commercial experience
- Experienced in requirements gathering for analytics / report requests
- Able to run analysis & Design workshops / discussions with client
- Familiar with data warehouse methodologies and terminology – doesn’t’ have to be Microsoft
- Able to build data warehouse documents – such as functional user requirements, bus matrix, and source-to-target mappings
- Able to document reporting requests in a meaningful way
- Able to offer suggestions to users
Technologies and Skills needed:
- SSAS
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Power BI
- Data Warehousing expertise
- Report Writing expertise
- Analysis expertise
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree