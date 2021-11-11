Data Governance Manager at Sabenza IT

Are you a fundi at designing, documenting and monitoring practical, data governance practices and processes in the Data Space? We have a great perm venture available with our client who is a force to reckon with in the FMCG space, they have an opening for a Data Governance Manager in the Cape area.

Required skills and experience:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree in Information Management, Informatics, Finance, Technology, Internal Audit or related field.

Minimum 5+ years of experience in data governance or data quality analysis and data management.

Strong FMCG supply chain experience will be an advantage.

Ability to use project principles to manage projects successfully.

High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

Some duties would include: (but not limited to)

Oversee the data governance strategy, providing support, facilitating and coordinating data governance activities

Design and manage the development of an independent view of the Business Data Risk Profile as well as other monitoring tools

Partner with data teams providing advice and guidance to align strategies & corresponding capabilities to ensure a consistent, best in class governance framework.

Demonstrate the business value in Data Governance to all levels of the organisation.

Stay current on the changing technology landscape, data ecosystem, industry initiatives and regulatory.

Support the Development and Implementation of the Enterprise’s Data Governance Strategy and Roadmap

Lead, Develop and maintain a single framework for all data & analytics functions to support the operations and governance aspects of the company

Take responsibility for ensuring compliance with all applicable data privacy regulations and policies.

Align tactical initiatives to the data governance strategy across projects and programs

Develop and implement best practices policies and guidance across the company’s key systems and data sources, core systems and introduce a consistent company-wide taxonomy and ontology across the company and its systems.

