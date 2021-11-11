Data Governance Manager at Sabenza IT

Are you a fundi at designing, documenting and monitoring practical, data governance practices and processes in the Data Space? We have a great perm venture available with our client who is a force to reckon with in the FMCG space, they have an opening for a Data Governance Manager in the Cape area.
Required skills and experience:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree in Information Management, Informatics, Finance, Technology, Internal Audit or related field.
- Minimum 5+ years of experience in data governance or data quality analysis and data management.
- Strong FMCG supply chain experience will be an advantage.
- Ability to use project principles to manage projects successfully.
- High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively
Some duties would include: (but not limited to)
- Oversee the data governance strategy, providing support, facilitating and coordinating data governance activities
- Design and manage the development of an independent view of the Business Data Risk Profile as well as other monitoring tools
- Partner with data teams providing advice and guidance to align strategies & corresponding capabilities to ensure a consistent, best in class governance framework.
- Demonstrate the business value in Data Governance to all levels of the organisation.
- Stay current on the changing technology landscape, data ecosystem, industry initiatives and regulatory.
- Support the Development and Implementation of the Enterprise’s Data Governance Strategy and Roadmap
- Lead, Develop and maintain a single framework for all data & analytics functions to support the operations and governance aspects of the company
- Take responsibility for ensuring compliance with all applicable data privacy regulations and policies.
- Align tactical initiatives to the data governance strategy across projects and programs
- Develop and implement best practices policies and guidance across the company’s key systems and data sources, core systems and introduce a consistent company-wide taxonomy and ontology across the company and its systems.
For a full spec or to get an application across, forward us your updated CV and we will make contact.
Desired Skills:
- MOnitor and oversee data governance strategy
- design/develop and manage of Business Data Risk profile
- Implementation of the Enterprise’s Data Governance Strategy and Roadmap
- Internal Audit skills