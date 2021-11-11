DevOps Engineer

Our overseas client, one of the leaders in the banking sector, has a fantastic remote working opportunity for a DevOps Engineer.

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

A minimum of 10+ years of industry experience is required

Able to work UK time zones

Hands on experience in Jenkins, Git and any one artifactory tools and Build tools like Maven

Experience in implementing containerized solution using Docker, Kubernetes etc.

Strong knowledge in Cloud technologies and associated security

Working experience in Snowflake is preferred.

Embrace automation and measure everything mindset.

Bring in Continuous deployment practices to enhance our Agile posture.

Plan, architect, develop, deploy, and evolve CI and CD systems for the next disruptive data analytics platform in the cloud.

Design and implement Dependency Management strategy and tools.

Maintain documentation to describe functionality, configuration, testing and changes as applicable.

Beneficial:

Azure DevOps certification and Snowflake Certification.

