DSP Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Engineer: DSP

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software engineer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility shall be the design and development of embedded DSP software relating to digital communication systems, with a focus on waveforms for wireless communications.

Minimum Requirements

0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

Eng Electronic Engineering or

Eng Computer Engineering

Main Responsibilities

Implementation, verification, and optimisation of waveforms

Development of digital communications software components

Responsible for understanding the relevant standards and requirements specifications

Developing software in accordance relevant standards and requirements specifications

Application of digital signal processing techniques such as modulation and synchronisation

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

Experience developing embedded applications with C++

Experience with the Code Composer (TI) stack

Experience in waveform design, modulation techniques, error correction and the like

Experience with digital signal processing development processes and tools

Experience with DO-178 development process

Soft Skills Preferred

Interest in digital signal processing

Good problem-solving skills

Team player

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products

Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers

Assistance with post-graduate studies

Possible international travel opportunities

Flexible working hours

You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position