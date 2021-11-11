DSP Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Nov 11, 2021

Software Engineer: DSP

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software engineer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility shall be the design and development of embedded DSP software relating to digital communication systems, with a focus on waveforms for wireless communications.

Minimum Requirements

0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

  • Eng Electronic Engineering or
  • Eng Computer Engineering

Main Responsibilities

  • Implementation, verification, and optimisation of waveforms
  • Development of digital communications software components
  • Responsible for understanding the relevant standards and requirements specifications
  • Developing software in accordance relevant standards and requirements specifications
  • Application of digital signal processing techniques such as modulation and synchronisation

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

  • Experience developing embedded applications with C++
  • Experience with the Code Composer (TI) stack
  • Experience in waveform design, modulation techniques, error correction and the like
  • Experience with digital signal processing development processes and tools
  • Experience with DO-178 development process

Soft Skills Preferred

  • Interest in digital signal processing
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

  • Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
  • Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
  • Assistance with post-graduate studies
  • Possible international travel opportunities
  • Flexible working hours
  • You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a DSP Software Developer. The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software engineer to join their growing team of engineers and developers working on their ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Learn more/Apply for this position