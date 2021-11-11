Educos/Project Manager

Nov 11, 2021

The Role: Essential function:

  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
  • Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation
  • Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
  • Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
  • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
  • Report and escalate to management as needed
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • Project Management certification
  • IT certification would be an advantage

Preferred Qualification:

Experience required:

  • A background in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers
  • Experience in implementing payroll and hr software solutions
  • Excellent understanding of South African Labour Law
  • Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector
  • Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

