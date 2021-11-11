Educos/Project Manager

The Role: Essential function:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric /Grade 12
- Project Management certification
- IT certification would be an advantage
Preferred Qualification:
Experience required:
- A background in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers
- Experience in implementing payroll and hr software solutions
- Excellent understanding of South African Labour Law
- Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office