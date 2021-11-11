Embedded Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Embedded

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility shall be the design and development of embedded software relating to digital communication systems.

Minimum Requirements

0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

Eng Electronic Engineering,

Eng Computer Engineering, or

BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities

Development of embedded digital communications software components

Responsible for understanding the relevant standards and requirements specifications

Developing software in accordance relevant standards and requirements specifications

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

Experience developing embedded applications with C++

Experience with the Code Composer (TI) stack

Basic knowledge of using a Windows-based environment for (C++) development

Experience with FPGA firmware development, VHDL Quartus and Modelsim toolchain

Experience with low-level driver development

Soft Skills Preferred

Good problem-solving skills

Team player

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products

Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers

Assistance with post-graduate studies

Possible international travel opportunities

Flexible working hours

You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for an Embedded Software Developer.

