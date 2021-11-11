Embedded Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Embedded
Description of Position
General
The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.
Your main responsibility shall be the design and development of embedded software relating to digital communication systems.
Minimum Requirements
0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
A degree in one of the following:
- Eng Electronic Engineering,
- Eng Computer Engineering, or
- BSc Computer Science (or similar)
Main Responsibilities
- Development of embedded digital communications software components
- Responsible for understanding the relevant standards and requirements specifications
- Developing software in accordance relevant standards and requirements specifications
Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred
- Experience developing embedded applications with C++
- Experience with the Code Composer (TI) stack
- Basic knowledge of using a Windows-based environment for (C++) development
- Experience with FPGA firmware development, VHDL Quartus and Modelsim toolchain
- Experience with low-level driver development
Soft Skills Preferred
- Good problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
Work Environment
We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.
Some of the benefits of a career with us include:
- Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
- Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
- Assistance with post-graduate studies
- Possible international travel opportunities
- Flexible working hours
- You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for an Embedded Software Developer.