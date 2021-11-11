Fullstack Developer

Join the team known for developing highly customised supply chain solutions for customers in the automotive and retail, service parts and other industries.

Our client, seeks a Fullstack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Qualifications required

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology

Skills and experience required

Up to 5 years’ Experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET

Highly experienced in C#, NET, Webservices.

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and jQuery

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is advantageous.

If this spec describes you, then do not wait another second and apply now!

Desired Skills:

C#

Razor

SQL

jQuery

Ajax

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

