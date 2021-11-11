Information Security Specialist

Requirements for the role:
- BSc or B.Tech in IT/Computer Science. (Optional but highly preferred)
- Fortinet NSE 6. Compulsory to stay Certified whilst in this position.
- Industry recognized security certifications (i.e. Security+, Cisco CCNP Security, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, etc.). Compulsory to stay certified whilst in this position.
- 2+ years of experience with vulnerability assessment and penetration best practices, techniques and tools.
- 2+ years of experience with programming experience in Python, PHP, Perl, Ruby, .NET, or other interpreted or compiled languages.
- 2+ years of experience and/or detailed knowledge of most of the following technologies:
- Security testing tools including Metasploit, Nessus, Burp Suite, or equivalents
- Linux operating systems
- Microsoft technologies
- Mobile application programming and/or security testing
- Wireless technologies
- Web application technologies
- Network implementation (operational and security)
- VoIP technologies
- Social engineering
- Physical security
- Source code analysis software
- Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office Suite (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Proven experience in planning, organizing, and developing IT security system technologies.
- 2+ years experience identifying threats and developing appropriate protection measures.
- Experience in reviewing system changes for security implications and recommending improvements.
- Excellent hands-on experience and knowledge implementing, configuring, integrating and supporting servers, Windows and Linux operating systems, networks and firewalls.
- Experience in planning and executing security policies and standards development.
- Excellent understanding of project management principles.
Demonstrated ability to apply IT in solving security problems.