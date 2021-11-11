Information Security Specialist

Requirements for the role:

BSc or B.Tech in IT/Computer Science. (Optional but highly preferred)

Fortinet NSE 6. Compulsory to stay Certified whilst in this position.

Industry recognized security certifications (i.e. Security+, Cisco CCNP Security, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, etc.). Compulsory to stay certified whilst in this position.

2+ years of experience with vulnerability assessment and penetration best practices, techniques and tools.

2+ years of experience with programming experience in Python, PHP, Perl, Ruby, .NET, or other interpreted or compiled languages.

2+ years of experience and/or detailed knowledge of most of the following technologies:

Security testing tools including Metasploit, Nessus, Burp Suite, or equivalents Linux operating systems Microsoft technologies Mobile application programming and/or security testing Wireless technologies Web application technologies Network implementation (operational and security) VoIP technologies Social engineering Physical security Source code analysis software Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office Suite (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Proven experience in planning, organizing, and developing IT security system technologies.

2+ years experience identifying threats and developing appropriate protection measures.

Experience in reviewing system changes for security implications and recommending improvements.

Excellent hands-on experience and knowledge implementing, configuring, integrating and supporting servers, Windows and Linux operating systems, networks and firewalls.

Experience in planning and executing security policies and standards development.

Excellent understanding of project management principles.

Demonstrated ability to apply IT in solving security problems.

