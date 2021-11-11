Intermediate Business Analyst at Optimi Learning

Optimi is looking for a Intermediate Business Analyst to help drive the implementation of projects across our organisation. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical and analytical capabilities as well as project management and/or software development experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or IT-related field

Minimum 5+ years’ relevant experience

Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

Exposure to supply chain or warehousing operations would be beneficial, but is not required

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

Experience in operational software would be beneficial, but is not required

Must be fluent in English

Excellent organisational skills

A critical thinker with strong business judgement.

Strong problem-solving capabilities

Good communicator

DUTIES

Define and scope projects.

Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritise needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions.

Facilitate workshops to define business requirements.

Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases.

Process design, mapping and re-engineering.

Project/solution implementation.

Manage process change within the business.

Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders.

Perform system and user testing.

Risk management.

Stakeholder management.

The position is based in Centurion.

Kindly send your CV stating the job title in the subject line to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Preference will be given to EE candidates that meet the requirements.

Please note: The closing date for this role is the 30th of November 2021, before close of business.

Desired Skills:

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel)

SQL

data manipulation skills)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position