Our overseas client, one of the leaders in the banking sector, has a fantastic remote working opportunity for a Java Developer.
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Able to work UK time zones
- Having 10 to 16 Years of experience in translating requirements into object Oriented/Event
- Driven/Microservices based design, Development and Deployments
- Full Stack Application Development using Java, JEE, Python, Java script frameworks (NodeJS/ReactJS) RDBMS, NoSQL
- Experience Microservices Architecture, Kafka Messaging and container Orchestration, Unit testing,
- Behavior Driven Development
- Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST and API design for extensibility and portability
- Experience in change management process, deployments, and production support
- Experience as an applications programmer on large-scale data base management systems.
- Hands-on coding experience with good analytical and communication skills
- Working knowledge in at least one cloud provider – Preferably Azure or AWS or Google Cloud.
- Snowflake experience is a plus
Should you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your CV and we will be in touch with you shortly to further discuss this opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Development
- Python
- kafta
- Testing
- rest
- aws