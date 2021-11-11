Java Developer

Our overseas client, one of the leaders in the banking sector, has a fantastic remote working opportunity for a Java Developer.

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Able to work UK time zones

Having 10 to 16 Years of experience in translating requirements into object Oriented/Event

Driven/Microservices based design, Development and Deployments

Full Stack Application Development using Java, JEE, Python, Java script frameworks (NodeJS/ReactJS) RDBMS, NoSQL

Experience Microservices Architecture, Kafka Messaging and container Orchestration, Unit testing,

Behavior Driven Development

Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST and API design for extensibility and portability

Experience in change management process, deployments, and production support

Experience as an applications programmer on large-scale data base management systems.

Hands-on coding experience with good analytical and communication skills

Working knowledge in at least one cloud provider – Preferably Azure or AWS or Google Cloud.

Snowflake experience is a plus

Should you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your CV and we will be in touch with you shortly to further discuss this opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Development

Python

kafta

Testing

rest

aws

Learn more/Apply for this position