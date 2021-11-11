Java Developer

Nov 11, 2021

Our overseas client, one of the leaders in the banking sector, has a fantastic remote working opportunity for a Java Developer.

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Able to work UK time zones
  • Having 10 to 16 Years of experience in translating requirements into object Oriented/Event
  • Driven/Microservices based design, Development and Deployments
  • Full Stack Application Development using Java, JEE, Python, Java script frameworks (NodeJS/ReactJS) RDBMS, NoSQL
  • Experience Microservices Architecture, Kafka Messaging and container Orchestration, Unit testing,
  • Behavior Driven Development
  • Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST and API design for extensibility and portability
  • Experience in change management process, deployments, and production support
  • Experience as an applications programmer on large-scale data base management systems.
  • Hands-on coding experience with good analytical and communication skills
  • Working knowledge in at least one cloud provider – Preferably Azure or AWS or Google Cloud.
  • Snowflake experience is a plus

Should you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your CV and we will be in touch with you shortly to further discuss this opportunity.

