Java/J2EE Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:CREATE, enhance, integrate and maintain complex custom-designed & off-the-shell software systems as the next Java/J2EE Developer sought by a forward-thinking Software Specialist. You will require a Degree/Diploma in IT/Engineering with up to 2 years relevant experience, solid Java/J2EE v7 or higher, Unix, WebLogic 12c or higher, Tomcat 7 or higher, Jetty, Ant, Maven, Web Services, JSP, JavaScript, HTML, Exposure to XML, XPath, XSL, XSD and Hibernate, Struts and Spring MVC, Camel and IONA [URL Removed] development and maintenance

Develop software according to functional and technical specifications.

Follow SDLC requirements.

Ensure developed software is unit-tested.

Ensure developed software is peer-reviewed.

Provide assistance with test case creation.

Work with Analysts and Testers to implement code that meets defined user requirements.

Perform own Unit Testing and provide test scenarios for Quality Assurance Testing.

Ensure software is under Version Control and developed and released from the correct stream.

Ensure all work is done against a case, updating the case tracking tool as prescribed.

Provide regular progress updates.

Progress Communication: Ensure tracking systems are kept up to date and that Delivery Leads are aware of any issues relating to assigned work.

Documentation: Ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree or Diploma in IT/Engineering with 0 to 2 years experience.

Project Life Cycle and Software Development methodologies.

Exposure to version control software (e.g., Rational ClearCase, GIT).

Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies.

Some knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).

Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions.

Be able to understand the wider system impacts and consequences of changes.

Technologies –Java

Solid Java/J2EE v7 or higher

Strong working experience in Java software development technologies (Java/J2EE design patterns, Unix experience).

Application Servers –

Solid Java EE Application Server experience (WebLogic 12c or higher).

Servlet Containers –

Exposure to Web Servlet Containers (Tomcat 7 or higher, Jetty).

Build Tools –

Ant & Maven.

Web Services

Solid Web Services experience.

XML Languages

Exposure to XML, XPath, XSL, XSD.

Front End –

JSP, JavaScript, HTML.

Open-source Frameworks –

MVC frameworks e.g., Struts and Spring MVC.

Object relational mapping frameworks e.g., Hibernate.

Enterprise integration pattern frameworks e.g., Camel.

Inversion of control frameworks e.g., Spring.

CORBA –

IONA Orbix.

Advantageous

Oracle and APEX.

Tomcat 7 or higher experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident, enthusiastic.

Able to communicate ideas.

Must be able to work in a team.

Can work to tight deadlines.

Willingness to improve and grow with position.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position