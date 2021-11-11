Power BI Developer- Johannesburg – Contract – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the Uk’s leading providers of cloud phone systems, IP telephony, delivering integrated cloud, mobile, fixed, and broadband services throughout major markets looks to employ the services of a Power BI Developer to join their fantastic firm.

The role requires an individual who can create and manage BI and analytics solutions that will turn data into knowledge. The incumbent will need to possess business acumen and a problem-solving aptitude.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or any IT related field

4-5 years commercial experience

Microsoft Power BI Development

Microsoft Office 365

Dynamics

Microsoft SQL Server Database Development

SQL Server Analysis Services Development (including MDX)

SQL Server Reporting Services Development

SQL Server Integration Services Development

Reference Number for this position is NN53977 which is on a long-term contract work in Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R600 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

