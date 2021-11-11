Project Manager (Construction)

JOB DESCRIPTION

As a Project Manager you will be required to offer your expertise within the Electrical, Civil/Building and Mechanical Engineering construction-built environment on a number of turnkey projects throughout the country and the continent. You will be required to be involved from the kick-off stage of projects to allow for accurate project planning in terms of human resources, equipment and budget, up until the project closeout. Manage all phases of projects including initiation, planning, execution, implementation, and post-implementation activities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Select and develop an operational team from a standing start

Lead the project team and manage information

Anticipate problems, solve problems and make decisions

Leading project planning sessions

Coordinating staff and internal resources

Managing project progress and adapt work as required

Ensuring projects meet deadlines

Develop project Schedule

Managing relationships with clients and stakeholders

Plan, expedite and get things done

Designing and signing off on contracts

Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation

Participating in tender process

Designing risk mitigation plan

Conducting project review and creating detailed reports for executive staff

Optimising and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary

Securing growth opportunities and initiating new projects

Managing large and diverse teams

Desired Skills:

Project Construction

Construction management

Project budget

Project resources

Project Cost Control

Construction technology

leadership skills.

analytical skills

problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Engineering Council of South Africa

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

