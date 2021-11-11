Project Manager (Construction)

JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Project Manager you will be required to offer your expertise within the Electrical, Civil/Building and Mechanical Engineering construction-built environment on a number of turnkey projects throughout the country and the continent. You will be required to be involved from the kick-off stage of projects to allow for accurate project planning in terms of human resources, equipment and budget, up until the project closeout. Manage all phases of projects including initiation, planning, execution, implementation, and post-implementation activities.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Select and develop an operational team from a standing start
- Lead the project team and manage information
- Anticipate problems, solve problems and make decisions
- Leading project planning sessions
- Coordinating staff and internal resources
- Managing project progress and adapt work as required
- Ensuring projects meet deadlines
- Develop project Schedule
- Managing relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Plan, expedite and get things done
- Designing and signing off on contracts
- Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation
- Participating in tender process
- Designing risk mitigation plan
- Conducting project review and creating detailed reports for executive staff
- Optimising and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary
- Securing growth opportunities and initiating new projects
- Managing large and diverse teams
Desired Skills:
- Project Construction
- Construction management
- Project budget
- Project resources
- Project Cost Control
- Construction technology
- leadership skills.
- analytical skills
- problem solving skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Engineering Council of South Africa
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession