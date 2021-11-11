Protocols Software Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Protocols
Description of Position
General
The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.
Your main responsibility comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.
Minimum Requirements
0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
A degree in one of the following:
- Eng Electronic Engineering,
- Eng Computer Engineering, or
- Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Main Responsibilities
- Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components
Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred
- Experience writing embedded software in C++
- Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178
- Experience in test-driven development
- Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm
- Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations
Soft Skills Preferred
- Good problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
Work Environment
We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.
Some of the benefits of a career with us include:
- Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
- Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
- Assistance with post-graduate studies
- Possible international travel opportunities
- Flexible working hours
- You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)
About The Employer:
