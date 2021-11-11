Protocols Software Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Protocols

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.

Minimum Requirements

0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

Eng Electronic Engineering,

Eng Computer Engineering, or

Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities

Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

Experience writing embedded software in C++

Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178

Experience in test-driven development

Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm

Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations

Soft Skills Preferred

Good problem-solving skills

Team player

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products

Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers

Assistance with post-graduate studies

Possible international travel opportunities

Flexible working hours

You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Protocols Software Engineer. The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Learn more/Apply for this position