Protocols Software Engineer at Red Ember Recruitment

Nov 11, 2021

Software Developer: Protocols

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility comprises the development of embedded software communication protocols. These protocols run on a variety of embedded platforms.

Minimum Requirements

0-5 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

  • Eng Electronic Engineering,
  • Eng Computer Engineering, or
  • Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities

  • Development of Layer 2 and 3 protocol software components

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

  • Experience writing embedded software in C++
  • Experience in developing airborne software according to DO-178
  • Experience in test-driven development
  • Knowledge of the OSI stack paradigm
  • Experience with VOIP implementation on [URL Removed] with IP and L3 Routing/MANET implementations

Soft Skills Preferred

  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

  • Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
  • Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
  • Assistance with post-graduate studies
  • Possible international travel opportunities
  • Flexible working hours
  • You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

