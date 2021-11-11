Senior Developer Digital

The Role: The Senior Developer: Digital will play a key role in the design, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. The systems developed will assist the business with efficiencies through digitization and improve service [URL Removed] and Experience: Grade 12

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related discipline

Minimum 5 Years?? experience with software development

Familiar with databases and database design

Hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans

Familiar with Java, Javascript, HTML, .Net and MS Environments, C#, C, Python, SQL

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Basic knowledge of model driven frameworks

Understanding of SQL Server DB

Familiar with AGILE software delivery methodologies.

Exceptional code review and quality assurance skillsTechnical Competencies:Proficiency in Developing, deploying, customizing and integrating applications

Demonstrated Proficiency in customising and creating applications

Demonstrated Proficiency in Understanding and implementing business workflows and processes

Ability to conduct research into software-related issues and [URL Removed] Accountabilities: Write and Maintain programming scripts to enhance functionality and/or performance of company applications as necessary as defined by the Solution Architect and associated business process.

Ability to work formally across the full SDLC within the defined governance frameworks

Attending and contributing towards company Development Meetings on Projects.

Train end-users on the developed systems where required

Guide Jnr team members as required on the projects to close out within project timeline

Assist with development manuals and guidelines as required for developed systems

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging

