Senior Infrastructure Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks the technical expertise of a Senior Infrastructure Architect to ensure infrastructure design, information security, and governance supporting all technology operations, projects and change initiatives are aligned with the Groups overall technology strategy. You will lead an infrastructure refresh program including the adoption of cloud tech, workplace & network modernization & outsourcing specialised functions. The successful candidate will have 15+ years relevant technology and management experience, experience in the full IT lifecycle including Change and Risk Management, Infrastructure Architecture, Service Delivery, and Software Development with strong knowledge of leadership, Project Management and IT operations. You will also require experience in Cybersecurity Architecture design and governance in both Data Centre and Cloud environments, frameworks and standards such as ISO27001, NIST, ITIL and COBIT & comprehensive background knowledge of cloud architecture platforms such as Amazon, Azure, [URL Removed] with the development and execution of the Information Technology (IT) Strategy.

Manage and drive delivery of the IT Strategy with the Business, Technology and Development teams and external partners.

Develop and promote solid architecture standards and practices throughout the Group.

Develop cloud design principles and policies to drive consistency.

Establish suitable governance frameworks to guide and govern technology consumption, adoption, and management activities.

Advise management in relation to information security issues, processes, products, and services.

Promote security principles in areas such as infrastructure, applications, cloud technologies, and endpoint computing.

Define and manage IT policies and strategies based on future expectations and historical trends.

Track and manage budgets for IT strategy, projects, and operations.

Oversee design and operations changes to ensure alignment of development solutions and architecture to best practice.

Research and evaluate emerging technologies including cloud and Anything-as-a-Service.

Continuously analyse technologies, suppliers, and processes to drive efficiency and inform business decisions.

Review and manage contracts and agreements with service providers and vendors.

REQUIREMENTS:

15+ Years relevant technology and management experience.

Experience in full IT lifecycle including Change and Risk Management, Infrastructure Architecture, Service Delivery, and Software Development.

Experience in Cybersecurity Architecture design and governance in both Data Centre and Cloud environments.

Experience with frameworks and standards such as ISO27001, NIST, ITIL and COBIT.

Hands-on networking, infrastructure, applications and information security at design and architecture level.

Proven experience managing high quality teams within an operations and development organisation.

Strong understanding of technical architecture, design and delivery of Enterprise and Cloud technologies.

Technical design and integration experience within a large division/organisation.

Comprehensive background knowledge of cloud architecture platforms such as Amazon, Azure, M365.

Understanding of financial sector regulations and compliance such as POPIA, and their technical application.

Good documentation and report writing skills.

Must be assertive with good communication skills at all levels.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and relationship building skills.

Track record in strategic and operational hands-on management.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

