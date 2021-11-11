Technical Specialist (Automation)

You will need to be the technical support on all industrial automation products this client provides.

You will assist the sales team, providing support on any technical questions or queries.

Technical diploma or degree, electrical, electronic, mechanical or mechatronics.

At least 5 years experience within industrial automation products

Valid drivers license.

Excellent technical knowledge of electrical and automation products, MV/LV.

Excellent communication, presentation skills, and customer relationship management.

Please apply online.

Learn more/Apply for this position