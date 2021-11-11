Technical Support Technician

This is a Mobile Device Management: Technical Support position.

The Technician will support the business operations by facilitating an efficient and reliable technology support services for networks and mobile device fleets to enabling the company and its stakeholders to meet its service standards. The Tech Support agent also makes a proactive contribution to the implementation of new products and systems, risk mitigation, monitoring, continuous improvement, reporting and the realization of cost optimizations within the area of responsibility.

Experience Required:

Mobile Device Management experience

1 – 2 Years Technical troubleshooting and hands-on experience with Android mobile

devices in an Enterprise setting Excellent troubleshooting abilities and methodology

Qualification/s Required:

Grade 12

A+ Certification

N+ Certification

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

mobile device management

Enterprise Setting

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Consulting

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position