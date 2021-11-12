Data Analyst at Hustle Consulting

Role Description

The Data Analyst will be responsible for three major key performance areas within the data team i.e., business intelligence, data management and data reporting.

The business intelligence area will require the Data Analyst to be involved in internal projects that will enable the business to gain valuable insights in terms of client demographics, possible compliance or business risks, growth opportunities, staff performance insights and system and process improvements across all business units to support our business needs.

The data management area will require the Data Analyst to develop and maintain our databases and systems where they will be responsible for our data quality and integrity across all business units and all systems

The data reporting area will require the Data Analyst to coordinate, pull and present monthly, weekly, daily and adhoc reports that the business requires to maintain service delivery to our clients, management and teams.

Business Intelligence Specific Duties

Conduct regular opportunity analysis reports by collating data from various data sources and translate the data into insightful and meaningful reports that will highlight growth opportunities within our various business units

Identify process and efficiency opportunities and present these new and innovative ideas and spear head the implementation of the process improvements

Work with line managers to build reports and integrating of systems to gain insight into their teams’ performance.

Data Management Specific Duties

Collect data from various platforms and normalise and validate various data sets on an adhoc, weekly and monthly basis

Build new data sets through the extraction of book reports from various providers to assist the merger team in collating a comprehensive client product and provider list

Assist the merger team with the extraction and collation of client data i.e., client personal information that will be required to create a client entity in our relevant data bases

Import the various data sets into the correct databases

Conduct any major data changes though the extraction of data to be updated, making the required updates and reimporting the updated data back into the various systems

Maintain data integrity on all systems ensuring that checks and corrections are done on an ongoing basis

Data Reporting Specific Duties

Generate, collate and send out client reports that will be sent to our clients on monthly basis

Generate a monthly risk profile report that will be sent to the relevant management team, as well as build individual reports to be sent to the respective Wealth manager

Generate and prepare a master bi-weekly sale pipeline report and send to the respective line manages

Generate and prepare an individual weekly sales pipeline report per Wealth manager

Generate and prepare a master client review report that to send to line managers on a monthly basis

Generate and prepare an individual client review report that to send the respective Wealth manager and Service Delivery agent on a monthly basis

Generate and email Wealth Managers, Account Executives and Employee Benefit Consultants KPI scorecard to the respective line manager

Maintain and update any key performance indicator calculators for the Service Delivery team and send to the respective line managers

Qualifications

An appropriate university degree with preference for a BSc, BSc (Comp Science) or BCom (Informatics)BSc / BCom Statistics

Experience

2 – 3 years working experience in the same or similar role

Exposure to financial services is advantageous

Technical Skill, Knowledge and Soft Skills

Solid mathematical acumen

Highly Skilled in Excel and able to execute formulas such as but not limited to: VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, IFs, Index, Match, Match and Index etc

Skilled in VBA

Working knowledge of SQL

Project management and co-ordination

Client Services

Client Relationship Management

Demonstrated critical thinking using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems,

Demonstrated problem solving through identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions,

Adaptable and flexible

Organized and methodical

Strong written and verbal communication skill

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Analytics

Financial

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

