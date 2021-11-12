Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Established financial services institution based in Cape Town seeking a Front-End Developer to help build their next generation of applications.Responsibilities

Involved in technical analysis and design new features

Write elegant robust production code

Write unit, integration, and acceptance tests for components

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors

Mentor other developers

Requirements

3+ years’ practical software development experience

2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:

Front-end technology

React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)

Webpack

ES6+, HTML5, CSS3

Back-end technology (server + API)

Node, Express, Typescript

Go

Development tooling

Git

Linux

Docker

Kubernetes

Active development practices

Client/Server application development

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Unit and Integration testing

Microservices architecture

RESTful API’s

Continuous Integration (CI)

Qualifications

Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or relatedtechnical discipline

