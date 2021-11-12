Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Established financial services institution based in Cape Town seeking a Front-End Developer to help build their next generation of applications.Responsibilities
- Involved in technical analysis and design new features
- Write elegant robust production code
- Write unit, integration, and acceptance tests for components
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors
- Mentor other developers
Requirements
- 3+ years’ practical software development experience
- 2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:
Front-end technology
- React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)
- Webpack
- ES6+, HTML5, CSS3
Back-end technology (server + API)
- Node, Express, Typescript
- Go
Development tooling
- Git
- Linux
- Docker
- Kubernetes
Active development practices
- Client/Server application development
- Single Page Applications (SPA)
- Unit and Integration testing
- Microservices architecture
- RESTful API’s
- Continuous Integration (CI)
Qualifications
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or relatedtechnical discipline
