Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Nov 12, 2021

Established financial services institution based in Cape Town seeking a Front-End Developer to help build their next generation of applications.Responsibilities

  • Involved in technical analysis and design new features
  • Write elegant robust production code
  • Write unit, integration, and acceptance tests for components
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
  • Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors
  • Mentor other developers

Requirements

  • 3+ years’ practical software development experience
  • 2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:

Front-end technology

  • React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)
  • Webpack
  • ES6+, HTML5, CSS3

Back-end technology (server + API)

  • Node, Express, Typescript
  • Go

Development tooling

  • Git
  • Linux
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

Active development practices

  • Client/Server application development
  • Single Page Applications (SPA)
  • Unit and Integration testing
  • Microservices architecture
  • RESTful API’s
  • Continuous Integration (CI)

Qualifications

  • Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or relatedtechnical discipline

