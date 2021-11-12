Project Manager (Wind Energy) 24-month contract

You are a dynamic Project Manager, a brilliant negotiator with strong technical and problem-solving abilities!

Is this you?

You are ALWAYS organized. You have no issue with travelling. You want to be part of creating a greener future and nothing gets you more excited than being responsible for a wind project from bidding to construction phase.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

To start off with you will be part of a bid or closing team and you will be responsible for bidding and financial close activities such as advising on suitable procurement strategies, potential construction contractors or suppliers and this is just to name a few.

Thereafter your project management duties are expected to kick in directing and monitoring construction activities and being the ‘provider of direction’ to all parties involved.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining a reputable renewable energy firm with a global presence. Although you will be based in Cape Town, travelling across South Africa will be required so you need to be comfortable with being on site and away from home for 75% of the time

What you’ll need

You have a Bachelor’s degree in engineering or a construction related field. You have solid experience in leading the construction phase of utility scale wind energy projects. A must is more than 7 years construction project management experience in the renewable energy sector.

You have experience administering FIDIC based contracts and a clear understanding of the technical design and operation of wind energy projects

PMI Certification, SAMTRAC or similar certification as well as a 2nd or 3rd language such as Afrikaans isiXhosa will be a great advantage.

What you’ll get

You will experience an international and diverse work environment, all hard at work to meet their goals. Not only will you be working alongside them, any additional expertise gained will be from top notch professionals based in a number of countries.

You will be given the opportunity to do what you do best and get a great salary package!

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Lisa-Mari on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

