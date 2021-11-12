SIMULATION Applications Engineer (Centurion) at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in CAD Technology is looking for aSIMULATION Applications Engineer – (Centurion) The Applications Engineer is responsible for managing accounts and projects to ensure their technical success with our SIMULATION portfolio, focusing on our SOLIDWORKS SIMULATION and 3DEXp Simulia product lines.Working closely with customers to understand their engineering workflow, the Applications Engineer proposes solutions and best practices to help the client meet their objectives. The role includes training, mentoring, and providing direct customer support. The position works closely with the sales organization to define and execute pro-active initiatives to grow usage within the set of assigned accounts and projects. Excellent communication skills and a desire to work with clients are critical to success in this fast-paced and broad engineering role. If you are creative, entrepreneurial in nature, and demonstrate good communication skills, we would like to hear from youMinimum RequirementsResponsibilities:

Act as primary point of contact to assigned set of accounts and projects for all technical issues related to their use of SOLIDWORKS Simulation and 3DExperience Simulia. Identify problems and take responsibility for successful resolution of issues, including reporting of bugs.

Conduct technical discussions with clients on behalf of the company, exploring the application of Simulation to client projects and products.

Participate in the sales process to facilitate sales and deployment of software at potential and existing customers.

Conduct training on Introductory and Advanced Topics.

Perform benchmark simulations and other internal projects to define best practices and verify results.

Present new features of software to address customer needs.

Create Knowledge Base Articles for the customer portal.

Collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to provide input on future product direction.

Identify and execute basic Consultation opportunities.

Position Requirements:Formal Education & Certification

B.Eng in mechanical, mechatronics engineering or similar related field with focus on computational methods.

Troubleshooting techniques to identify best engineering practices and new concepts for optimal design.

Knowledge & Experience

The ideal candidate would have further demonstrated experience in SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS simulations.

Experience applying common simulations strategies to customers, including design objectives, constraints and methods employed in industry will be an asset.

Mechanical design experience with tools like SOLIDWORKS, or another competitive tool used in the mechanical industry. Experience preparing complicated production level models for simulation is especially valuable.

Negotiation skills and customer relationship experience.

Personal Attributes

Flexible attitude

Willingness to learn new skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to travel up to 20%

