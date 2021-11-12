Systems Engineer at Rhodes Food Group

Nov 12, 2021

  • Develop, compile, update and maintain engineering standards and practices, in conjunction with the head of engineering, key factory personnel, suppliers, and engineering consultants
  • Maintain and develop site & factory drawings and layouts, key site information and services in conjunction with the relevant factories
  • Maintain the group sustainability system, interpret, and analyse information, monitor improvement targets, and compile reports for Exco, Board and other purposes in collaboration with the various factories and role players
  • Compile and update risk mitigation plans for the factories, in liaison with key personnel at the group’s factories and external parties, using sound engineering principles
  • Monitor and ensure the relevance and effectiveness of business continuity plans for the group in conjunction with relevant factory personnel and consultants.
  • Compile and update information regarding GHG emissions on the governmental portal as required by legislation
  • Develop and compile standardised health and safety documentation in conjunction with the applicable site safety officers and relevant factory personnel, complying to legislation
  • Review and monitor asset care programs & practices with the objective to reduce manufacturing costs and optimise equipment efficiency
  • Develop, compile, and maintain risk mitigation standards for the group including environmental and fire risk aspects
  • Compilation and benchmarking of standards, procedures, trends and practices regarding engineering practices, environmental aspects, risk mitigation and business continuity processes with the aim to align with industry and international trends
  • Monitor, communicate, update procedures and standards and implement changes regarding legislative changes regarding health and safety, environment, business continuity in liaison with the relevant sources
  • Liaise with relevant sources with objective to support the above-mentioned aspects and implementation of latest technology

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum BSc Degree (Industrial Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • or Mechatronics) –
  • Experience in the above-mentioned standards
  • systems and document control will be an advantage –
  • Work experience in the food manufacturing environment will be an advantage Other Requirements: –
  • Excellent Excel/MS Office and MS Project skills –
  • CAD skills
  • preferably AutoCAD –
  • Good communicator and ability to work in a team and a diverse group of people –
  • Good language skills –
  • Excellent organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines –
  • Ability to work independently and good decision taking skills under pressure –
  • Analytical and attention to detail –
  • Technically minded and ability to analyze and interpret data and information –
  • Well organized and ability to deliver completed staff work –
  • Enthusiastic
  • driven and self-starter

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

