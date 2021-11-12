Systems Engineer at Rhodes Food Group

- Develop, compile, update and maintain engineering standards and practices, in conjunction with the head of engineering, key factory personnel, suppliers, and engineering consultants
- Maintain and develop site & factory drawings and layouts, key site information and services in conjunction with the relevant factories
- Maintain the group sustainability system, interpret, and analyse information, monitor improvement targets, and compile reports for Exco, Board and other purposes in collaboration with the various factories and role players
- Compile and update risk mitigation plans for the factories, in liaison with key personnel at the group’s factories and external parties, using sound engineering principles
- Monitor and ensure the relevance and effectiveness of business continuity plans for the group in conjunction with relevant factory personnel and consultants.
- Compile and update information regarding GHG emissions on the governmental portal as required by legislation
- Develop and compile standardised health and safety documentation in conjunction with the applicable site safety officers and relevant factory personnel, complying to legislation
- Review and monitor asset care programs & practices with the objective to reduce manufacturing costs and optimise equipment efficiency
- Develop, compile, and maintain risk mitigation standards for the group including environmental and fire risk aspects
- Compilation and benchmarking of standards, procedures, trends and practices regarding engineering practices, environmental aspects, risk mitigation and business continuity processes with the aim to align with industry and international trends
- Monitor, communicate, update procedures and standards and implement changes regarding legislative changes regarding health and safety, environment, business continuity in liaison with the relevant sources
- Liaise with relevant sources with objective to support the above-mentioned aspects and implementation of latest technology
Desired Skills:
- Minimum BSc Degree (Industrial Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- or Mechatronics) –
- Experience in the above-mentioned standards
- systems and document control will be an advantage –
- Work experience in the food manufacturing environment will be an advantage Other Requirements: –
- Excellent Excel/MS Office and MS Project skills –
- CAD skills
- preferably AutoCAD –
- Good communicator and ability to work in a team and a diverse group of people –
- Good language skills –
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines –
- Ability to work independently and good decision taking skills under pressure –
- Analytical and attention to detail –
- Technically minded and ability to analyze and interpret data and information –
- Well organized and ability to deliver completed staff work –
- Enthusiastic
- driven and self-starter
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree