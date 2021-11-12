Technical Lead

Nov 12, 2021

Development Team Lead
iOCO: Digital AppDev
At iOCO: we value:

  • high levels of responsibility and ownership,
  • ability to execute and deliver,
  • strong customer focus,
  • integrity and teamwork and,
  • initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

  • are driven to produce the best,
  • take responsibility for work given,
  • strive to understand the functional requirements,
  • develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,
  • identify and improve aspects of existing projects,
  • stay up to date with new technologies.

Purpose of Position:

  • Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.
  • Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the companys mobile application software.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the companys mobile applications.

Overview
Leading the Development Process

  • Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
  • Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
  • Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship
  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Design
  • Technical design review and approval
  • Confluence Updates
  • Review estimates and weighting
  • Code reviews and merges
  • SOW review
  • UAT Handover review
  • Support Handover review
  • Test cases review
  • Automation test review
  • Support Test Lead
  • Review deployment artefacts
  • Identify deployment team
  • Support production deployments
  • Keep master updated
  • Highlightrisks / issues / dependencies
  • Team training / skilling-up sessions
  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
  • Monitor communication channels and respond timeously
  • Development (Java)

Requirements:
Inherent Requirements:

  • Persistent, patient and tolerant.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Overtime work may be required.
  • Candidates will be required to be on standby.

General and experience Requirement:

  • Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
    • Java:Absolute Must Have
    • Spring MVC and SpringBoot Absolute Must Have
    • Docker:Absolute Must Have
    • Camunda, Activiti or any other similar embedded BPM: Would be amazing
    • Kubernetes: Handy, but not essential
    • Rancher:Handy, but not essential
  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
    • Spring Cloud
    • Netflix OSS (Eureka etc.)

Learn more/Apply for this position