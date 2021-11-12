Technical Lead

Development Team Lead

iOCO: Digital AppDev

At iOCO: we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership,

ability to execute and deliver,

strong customer focus,

integrity and teamwork and,

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best,

take responsibility for work given,

strive to understand the functional requirements,

develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

stay up to date with new technologies.

Purpose of Position:

Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.

Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the companys mobile application software.

Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the companys mobile applications.

Overview

Leading the Development Process

Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General Responsibilities

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlightrisks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor communication channels and respond timeously

Development (Java)

Requirements:

Inherent Requirements:

Persistent, patient and tolerant.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Overtime work may be required.

Candidates will be required to be on standby.

General and experience Requirement:

Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills: Java:Absolute Must Have Spring MVC and SpringBoot Absolute Must Have Docker:Absolute Must Have Camunda, Activiti or any other similar embedded BPM: Would be amazing Kubernetes: Handy, but not essential Rancher:Handy, but not essential

The following additional skills would be advantageous: Spring Cloud Netflix OSS (Eureka etc.)



Learn more/Apply for this position