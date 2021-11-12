Technical Lead

Development Team Lead
iOCO: Digital AppDev
At iOCO: we value:
- high levels of responsibility and ownership,
- ability to execute and deliver,
- strong customer focus,
- integrity and teamwork and,
- initiative
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:
- are driven to produce the best,
- take responsibility for work given,
- strive to understand the functional requirements,
- develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,
- identify and improve aspects of existing projects,
- stay up to date with new technologies.
Purpose of Position:
- Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.
- Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the companys mobile application software.
- Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the companys mobile applications.
Overview
Leading the Development Process
- Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
- Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team
General Responsibilities
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlightrisks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor communication channels and respond timeously
- Development (Java)
Requirements:
Inherent Requirements:
- Persistent, patient and tolerant.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Overtime work may be required.
- Candidates will be required to be on standby.
General and experience Requirement:
- Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
- Java:Absolute Must Have
- Spring MVC and SpringBoot Absolute Must Have
- Docker:Absolute Must Have
- Camunda, Activiti or any other similar embedded BPM: Would be amazing
- Kubernetes: Handy, but not essential
- Rancher:Handy, but not essential
- The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring Cloud
- Netflix OSS (Eureka etc.)