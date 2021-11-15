Business Analyst

Seeking a business minded and technically savvy individual, with sound knowledge in the

design, improvement and maintenance of business systems and system solutions, to add value and drive profitablility.

Requirements:

Business Management Degree with an Informations System focus

Additional IT Certifications

4 years’ minimum experience in a Business Analysis role in an Agile environment

Role responsibilities include:

Working alongside key business stakeholders

Determining operational objectives

Designing new computer programs

Working on improving systems

Recommending controls by identifiying problems and writing improved procedures

Forming a project team

Advising on changes to better drive value and benefits for the brand

Translating business needs into detailed business information

Desired Skills:

Qlik View

Qlik Sense

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Pastel

Gap analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

User stories

Process diagrams

Data flow

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the foods manufacturing sector

