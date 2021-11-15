Seeking a business minded and technically savvy individual, with sound knowledge in the
design, improvement and maintenance of business systems and system solutions, to add value and drive profitablility.
Requirements:
- Business Management Degree with an Informations System focus
- Additional IT Certifications
- 4 years’ minimum experience in a Business Analysis role in an Agile environment
Role responsibilities include:
- Working alongside key business stakeholders
- Determining operational objectives
- Designing new computer programs
- Working on improving systems
- Recommending controls by identifiying problems and writing improved procedures
- Forming a project team
- Advising on changes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
- Translating business needs into detailed business information
Desired Skills:
- Qlik View
- Qlik Sense
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Pastel
- Gap analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- User stories
- Process diagrams
- Data flow
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is in the foods manufacturing sector