Business Analyst

Nov 15, 2021

Seeking a business minded and technically savvy individual, with sound knowledge in the
design, improvement and maintenance of business systems and system solutions, to add value and drive profitablility.

Requirements:

  • Business Management Degree with an Informations System focus
  • Additional IT Certifications
  • 4 years’ minimum experience in a Business Analysis role in an Agile environment

Role responsibilities include:

  • Working alongside key business stakeholders
  • Determining operational objectives
  • Designing new computer programs
  • Working on improving systems
  • Recommending controls by identifiying problems and writing improved procedures
  • Forming a project team
  • Advising on changes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
  • Translating business needs into detailed business information

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik View
  • Qlik Sense
  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Pastel
  • Gap analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • User stories
  • Process diagrams
  • Data flow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the foods manufacturing sector

