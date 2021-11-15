Business Intelligence Technical Lead – Cape Town CBD – Permanent at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading investment management company focused on generating long-term wealth for their clients currently seeks the services of BI Technical Lead to be a part of their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate will manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain and understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Sciences
- At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience – able to perform at a Senior developer level
- MS SQL
- T/SQL
- SSRS/SSIS/SSAS
- Stored Procedures
- UDF
- AWS
- RDBMS
- Power BI
- Scrum Methodology
Responsibilities:
- Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain
- Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this
- Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery.
- Work closely with the domain owner of the domain
- Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability
- Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains
- Review code and approve changes before deployment to production
- Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions
