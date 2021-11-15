Functional Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Functional Test Analyst Role inJohannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forSenior Functional Test AnalystProfessionals with 4- 5 yearssolid development experience inTesting Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

To create testing procedures for complete programs within a suite of programs. To provide input into test plans, writing test cases and conducting testing.

Responsibilities:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.

Manage achievement of required execution of service activities captured in the Testing Capacity Model, by receiving and allocating of test requirements.

Action test plans by unpacking the requirements that includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews and create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans (and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in order to compile test scripts).

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.

Upgrade existing test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.

Coordinate and execute all test activities for allocated projects and conduct test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off by ensuring alignment between the test environment and production environment.

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.

Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

Required Skills, Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Computer Science.

4 to 5 Years experience, including at least 3 years testing experience.

Preferred: Banking Industry Experience

Experience of web-based & mobile testing

Integration testing across multiple systems

Basic understanding and knowledge of QC- ALM

Basic understanding and knowledge of JIRA

Basic understanding and knowledge of Postman

Team player

Self-starter

Strong Communication Skills

Advantageous:

Basic knowledge of SOAP & REST services

Microsoft SQL

Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position