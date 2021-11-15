Hybrid Mobile Developer

Experience and Qualifications:

Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience.

Relevant IT Qualification.

Responsibilities:

Design and highly develop performant hybrid applications.

Consume secured REST API’s.

Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

Contribute to design sessions.

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Produce code that is well documented.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines.

Competencies Required:

Business Acumen:

Understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment:

Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

Drive for Results:

Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Leads Change and Innovation:

Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Team player:

Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

Collaboration:

Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

Self-awareness and insight:

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure.

Diversity and Inclusiveness:

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Requirements Languages:

Dart

JavaScript

TypeScript

iOS (Swift) and/or Android (Kotlin) experience

Frameworks and specs:

Flutter

REST service design (Open API)

Unit Testing (Jest / Tape)

Runtimes and tools:

Nest JS

NodeJS Express

Git / Gitlab

Jenkins

Karma

Jasmine

Methodologies:

Scrum

